Dierks Bentley Announces 2021 'Beers On Me' Tour: See The Dates

"I wrote a song a few months back with some friends called ‘Beers On Me’ that inspired this year’s tour name," the “Burning Man” musician shared in a statement. "It’s a pretty simple recipe for summer…get your friends together, have a round or two and dive into some great Country music. That’s exactly what Riley, Parker and I plan on doing out there on the road with our fans. Both these guys are road warriors and great performers that are going to help us get this summer fired up."

Citi cardmembers will get first dibs on tickets to Bentley’s “Beers on Me Tour” in a sale starting Tuesday (May 11) at 10 a.m. local time, with general admission tickets to become available to the general public beginning Friday (May 14). (Click here for more information.)

Bentley’s newest jaunt will follow his previously-announced, five-date “High Times and Hangovers Tour,” which kicks off next week in South Carolina.

Dierks Bentley “Beers on Me Tour” Dates

8/13/21 Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre

8/14/21 Boise, ID - Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater

8/15/21 Bend, OR - Les Schwab Amphitheater

8/20/21 Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre

8/21/21 Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre

8/22/21 Stateline, NV - Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harvey’s***

8/26/21 San Diego, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

8/27/21 Phoenix, AZ - Ak-Chin Pavilion

8/28/21 Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater

9/16/21 Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

9/17/21 Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

9/18/21 Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

9/23/21 Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion

9/24/21 Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

9/25/21 Boston, MA - Xfinity Center

10/07/21 Detroit, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre*

10/08/21 Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center*

10/09/21 Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live*

10/15/21 Indianapolis, IN - Ruoff Music Center**

10/16/21 Pittsburgh, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake**

10/21/21 St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre*

10/22/21 Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP*

*Riley Green and TBD

**Mitchel Tennpenny and TBD

***Riley Green Only

