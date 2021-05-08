J Balvin Performs 'Otra Noche Sin Ti' & 'Tu Veneno' At 'VAX Live' Concert

J Balvin brought audiences to their feet with an otherworldly performance at “VAX Live.”

During Saturday’s broadcast (May 8) of Global Citizen’s “VAX Live: The Concert to Reunite the World,” Balvin sang his smash Spanish-language hit song “Otra Noche Sin Ti” and “Tu Veneno.”

The Colombian superstar, who performed from a planet-like orb as flashing lights beamed into the sky, took viewers to another dimension with a sci-fi-inspired set design that saw several red-robed dancers busting moves across a smoke-covered stage.

“The reason why I am here, you know — I definitely did this for the love,” Balvin said ahead of his performance. “I had COVID before and it almost killed me. You don’t want people to feel what I felt. … I’m from Colombia and we just have two percent of people vaccinated, the rest of South America is going through the same hell and it’s just reality. We need more vaccinations around the world.”

Balvin explained that performing at “VAX Live” was especially meaningful for him because the event brings people together to have fun, which he hopes will make the world a little more hopeful during these unprecedented times.

Hosted by Selena Gomez, Global Citizen’s concert event filled 27,000 seats at the 70,000-seat venue, and among the concertgoers in the crowd were vaccinated essential and frontline healthcare workers who have spent the past year helping to combat the spread of COVID-19 in America.

Vedder is one of the many musical acts that delivered live performances, in addition to Jennifer Lopez, H.E.R., Foo Fighters, and Brian Johnson.

"VAX Live: The Concert to Reunite the World" will be filmed at So-Fi Stadium in Los Angeles, and aired across iHeartMedia radio stations and on the iHeartRadio app, as well as on YouTube and major networks including ABC, CBS, and FOX on Saturday, May 8th at 8 p.m. ET.

Photo: Getty Images