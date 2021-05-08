Mariah Carey Reacts To Rapper Sampling 'Shake It Off' Without Her Clearance
By Regina Star
May 8, 2021
Mariah Carey isn’t playing around.
Last night (May 7), a Twitter user who goes by @rnbtommy issued a seemingly innocuous challenge to the elusive chanteuse, giving her “24 hours to respond” to a now-viral clip of a rapper named YTK performing his song “Let It Off.” Sure, the challenge in itself may have been more or less a joke, so what’s the big deal?
Well, for starters, the song outright poaches the beat from Carey’s 2005 hit single “Shake It Off” — and without her clearance, no less. Not to mention, YTK mimics Carey’s entire cadence on his interpretation of the song while flashing firearms with his crew in the music video.
“How about y'all have 24 hours to respond to my lawyers,” the pop star wrote back with a purple heart for added effect, making the threat even more ominous because fans can't tell whether to call her bluff. (We wouldn’t.)
How about y'all have 24 hours to respond to my lawyers 💜 https://t.co/53Jg01jINK pic.twitter.com/bO0HC36x2z— Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) May 8, 2021
Let this instance remind you to be careful what you wish for because Carey eventually did respond — and it looks like things could get ugly.
Still, some fans thought MiMi’s response was a little harsh, while others took her side in the matter.
“Support black business? Idk ik it’s your song ma’am but you can’t let them have some fun? It was a lil bop,” one user tweeted, as poet Danez Smith pled, “MARIAH PLS! ITS A HOOD BOP! YOU KNOW YOU LOVE HOOD N—S!”
Another user quipped, “What I love about Mariah Carey is I have no idea she’s either teasing or she’s serious here.”
Scroll down for more reactions:
Support black business? Idk ik it’s your song ma’am but you can’t let them have some fun? It was a lil bop— Lucy's Sun 🇯🇲 (@KeemTheDreem) May 8, 2021
people upset in the quotes acting like Mariah hasn't had her music stolen several times, and its HER MUSIC. at the end of the day she has complete control over what she clears and doesnt; this is her life's work and if she doesn't want someone to use, she doesn't have to let them https://t.co/ux1dyx9p7X— harry✨ (@daydrreeam) May 8, 2021
Mariah said y’all are going to jail. Period. https://t.co/5FQPJQcqsg— Tell That to Zola (@theycallmeMr_G) May 8, 2021
Ofc is not legal like???? Stealing someone’s cadence, flow, and doing structure is not a sample lol— Noah 💅🏾 (@Mariahscurls) May 8, 2021
Mariah really said pic.twitter.com/rfsKATP1Fk— yesssbestie (@yesssbestie) May 8, 2021
