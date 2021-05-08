Pearl Jam Launch Massive Live Archives Website

While touring hasn't been possible for the last year, Pearl Jam's been satisfying fans by hosting a number of streaming events, reliving some of their most memorable shows. Now, they're going a step farther. The band recently launched Deep — a members-only website described as “an interactive experience featuring official bootleg recordings from nearly 200 live Pearl Jam shows.”

The archive includes 5,404 tracks recorded during their 2000, 2003, 2008 and 2013 tours and gives fans the chance to personalize their own playlists based on their geographic location, among other things, with the Custom Setlist Generator. Pearl Jam also curated a few playlists: “Best of Tours," “Covers,” and the politically charged “Know Your Rights.”

While other bands have prioritized writing new music during the pandemic, Stone Gossard recently revealed Pearl Jam will be focusing on their return to the road. "My hope is that we'll start playing some shows in the fall or early winter. I don't know what they're gonna be or when they're gonna be, but that's my hope. And after that, we've got a lot of makeup shows to do. We've got a lot of work to do," the guitarist said.

That being said, we shouldn't expect the follow-up to 2020's Gigaton any time soon. "We're always kind of recording and doing stuff. So, it wouldn't surprise me if we did some more recording, but there's no plans [to make a new album] as of now," he said. "I have no idea what we're gonna do, but I'll be ready to go when I get the call."

Photo: Getty Images