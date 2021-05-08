Tawny Kitaen, Actress And '80s Video Vixen, Dies At Age 59

Tawny Kitaen has died, TMZ reports. The actress and '80s video vixen passed away at her house in Newport Beach on Friday (May 7). The coroner has yet to determine a cause of death. She was 59 years old.

Kitaen acted in movies like 1984's Bachelor Party and Gwendoline, and television shows including Seinfeld, where she played Jerry Seinfeld's girlfriend in the 1991 episode "The Nose Job," but she was best known for starring in some of Whitesnake's most famous videos — “Here I Go Again,” “In the Still of the Night” and “Is This Love” — where she appeared alongside the band's singer David Coverdale, whom she was married to between 1989-91. Kitaen was also featured on the covers of Ratt's self-titled debut EP and album Out of the Cellar, as well as their "Back For More" music video.

The actress went on to marry Cleveland Indians pitcher Chuck Finley in 1997. The couple share two daughters and divorced in 2002, after the baseball star accused Kitaen of domestic violence.

More recently, Kitaen appeared on several reality shows in the 2000s, including The Surreal Life, Botched and Celebrity Rehab With Dr. Drew. Her most recent film credit was for the mockumentary-style comedy Moms Anonymous in 2017-18.

Revisit her most iconic video, Whitesnake's "Here I Go Again," above.

Photo: Getty Images