Earliest Tropical Storm On Record Forms In The Pacific Ocean

On Sunday (May 9), Tropical Storm Andres became the earliest tropical storm to ever develop in the eastern Pacific. Andres beat out the previous record-holder, Tropical Storm Adrian, by one day. Adrian became a tropical storm on May 10, 2017.

Andres formed hundreds of miles off the west coast of Mexico and is not expected to make landfall before dissipating in the next 48 hours. Andres has sustained winds of 40 mph and is crawling northwest at 6 mph.

"Increasing southwesterly to westerly shear and drier air to the west of the cyclone should prevent any significant additional strengthening," the National Hurricane Center said.

Andres joins a growing list of storms that have developed before the official start of the hurricane season in recent years in both the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans. In each of the past six years, there has been at least one named storm before the official start of the hurricane season.

The eastern Pacific hurricane season begins on May 15 and lasts until November 30. The Atlantic hurricane season starts on June 1 and also ends on November 30.

Following a record-setting 30 named storms in 2020, meteorologists are predicting an abnormally active Atlantic hurricane season with 17 named storms. They expect eight of those storms to become hurricanes.

Photo: National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration