Ryan Reynolds Shares NSFW Mother's Day Message For Wife Blake Lively

Ryan Reynolds' naughty sense of humor knows no bounds.

On Sunday (May 9), the Deadpool star took to Instagram with what fans suspected would be a sweet, conventional Mother’s Day tribute for his wife Blake Lively. Yet, anyone who has been following the jokester couple over the years knows that little to nothing about their affection for each other is traditional.

Reynolds made that point today when he posted a heartwarming (?) dedication to the Gossip Girl alum with a sentimental note that took an unexpected turn for NSFW territory.

“It can’t be said enough… you’re the heart and soul of every moment this family shares. I’m grateful for the light and for the kindness you smuggle into each and every second of our lives,” the 44-year-old wrote of his admirable wife, with whom he shares three daughters. “I see you in the eyes of our children… Every laugh. Every blink and every thoughtful moment of vulnerability. The tender grit it takes to be a mother in 2021 is an act of pure strength and heroism.”

“Never could I have predicted anonymous airport bathroom sex would lead to this,” he quipped. “Or how you’d hire Dog The Bounty Hunter to find me. Either way, I’m lucky to reflect a little of the sunlight you shine on all of us. Happy Mother’s Day, my love."