Upsetting New Details About Pop Smoke's Murder Revealed

By Paris Close

May 9, 2021

More details of Pop Smoke’s murder have emerged.

New York Daily News reports that the 20-year-old, who was killed in a home invasion robbery last year, may have met his fate at the hands of a gunman who was only 15 years old.

Per the outlet, Los Angeles Police Department Det. Carlos Camacho reportedly gave a testimony on Friday (May 7) stating that a 15-year-old shooter was responsible for the rising rapper’s death. Apparently, the teenager — who is currently facing murder and robbery charges connected to the murder — was among the group of intruders plotting to steal Pop Smoke’s Rolex when they broke into his rented Hollywood mansion in February 2020. The intruders supposedly tried to jack his Cuban link chain, but only made off with a diamond watch which they resold for $2,000.

Camacho testified that the “The Woo” star died during the confrontation as the intruders tried to rob him for his jewelry. “He admitted that he shot the victim three times with a Baretta 9 [mm.],” said Camacho, who says the 15-year-old “admitted that they asked for the jewelry” before the confrontation turned fatal.

“They got into a fight, and he shot him three times. He said he shot him on the back,” he continued, before recalling what another suspect in the case, Corey Walker, 20, told him of the altercation.

“He said that when the individuals got inside, the suspects confronted [Pop Smoke], who was in the shower naked,” recounted Camacho, who was told Pop Smoke originally complied with giving up his jewelry before he “rushed” the group of men who later “pistol whipped” him before the 15-year-old fatally shot him in the chest.

If convicted, Walker — the oldest of the group — would be eligible for the death penalty.

As initially reported, five people were arrested in the case last summer.

Photo: Getty Images

Pop Smoke

