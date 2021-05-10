1,000 Feral Cats Combat Rat Problems Throughout Chicago

Chicago is putting more than 1,000 feral cats to work.

Their job is to combat the city’s reign as the No. 1 “rattiest” in America, a title it’s held for six years in a row.

The Tree House Humane Society, on North Western Avenue, is the organization behind the initiative. The humane society has placed more than 1,000 feral cats throughout the city since 2012, WGN9 reports.

It’s all thanks to the Cats at Work program.

The cats in the program are “special cases,” including when their former locations are demolished, considered dangerous or other reasons they can’t return to their former colonies, according to the Tree House Humane Society:

“Cats are placed two or three at a time into residential or commercial settings in order to provide environmentally friendly rodent control. Property and business owners provide food, water, shelter, and wellness to the cats who work for them. In most cases, our Cats at Work become beloved members of the family or team and some even have their own Instagram pages!”

“These are feral cats who wouldn’t thrive in a home or shelter environment. By placing them in Cats at Work colonies, we’re able to make sure they’re living their best lives.”

Anyone interested in hiring a cat can apply for one online.