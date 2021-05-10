Boutique Airlines Loses Door During Takeoff On A Flight To Michigan

Tom Yon was a passenger on a Boutique Airlines flight last Wednesday (May 5) when the emergency exit door broke off when leaving the Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport. Sitting just a few feet away from the exit door, Yon told KBJR 6 during an interview what it was like when the incident happened. “We were just about to take off probably going, I don’t know 100 miles per hour, and the door just flew off, a loud bang, and the door flew off and the noise and the wind and everything. I didn’t even see my bag get sucked out of the plane. I got it right here, this bag right here, got sucked right out of the plane. They gave it to me about an hour after take-off.”

According to KBJR 6, Yon said no one was hurt during the flight. The Metropolitan Airports Commission confirmed the incident, and officials said the plane never left the ground after the door broke off.

After the flight returned to the gate, Yon and other passengers decided not to fly and took a ride-share back to Michigan. Yon plans on taking his concerns about the incident to the Gogebic County Board’s public meeting today (May 10).

