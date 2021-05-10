Feedback

Dan + Shay Tease New Album In Tour Dates Announcement

By Taylor Fields

May 10, 2021

Looks like Dan + Shay are gearing up to release a new album. The duo teased a new project might be on the way while announcing their tour dates for 2021, which kick off in the fall of this year.

While sharing that their tour is "officially happening," the guys capitalized random letters throughout the announcement, and they spell out the world "ALBUM." See the announce below:

"nothing makes us hAppier than being abLe to say that the (arena) tour is OFFICIALLY happening and kicks off septemBer 9th in greenville, sc. also excited to annoUnce the we have added los angeles (staples center) + san diego (pechanga arena) to the tour. pre-sale for these shows starts today at 10 am local time (code: arena), and all other tickets on sale now. froM the bottom of our hearts, thank y’all so much for being patient with us on all of this. we’ve missed y’all more than you know, and promise it will be so worth the wait. trust us. comment which show(s) we’ll see you at! we’ve literally never been more excited for anything in our entire lives."

Dan + Shay's forthcoming new album will follow 2018's self-titled project, which featured hits like "Tequila" and "Speechless."

The guys' upcoming tour kicks off this September in Greenville, South Carolina, and stops in cities across the country including Philadelphia, New York, Greensboro, Chicago, Los Angeles, San Diego, Denver, Portland, Orlando, Atlanta, Tulsa, New Orleans, Dallas and more before wrapping up in Boston, Massachusetts in December. The Band Camino and Ingrid Andress will also be joining Dan + Shay on tour.

