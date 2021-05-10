Fast Play Winner: Here's Who Won The PA Lottery's $360,000 Jackpot

A ticket purchased in Westmoreland County won more than $360,000 in the Pennsylvania Lottery's "Strike It Rich" game on Monday (May 10.)

The ticket was sold at the Choice Cigarette Discount Outlet on William Penn Highway in Export, which will receive a 4500 bonus from the Pennsylvania Lotery for selling the ticket, WPXI reports.

"Strike It Rich" is a $10 Fast Play game offering players up to $100,000 in prizes. The games print on-demand from a Lottery sales terminal or self-service touch-screen vending terminal and are similar to scratch games but without having players scratch off their tickets or wait for a drawing to take place.

Players are able to scan their ticket at a lottery retailer or by using the ticket checker feature on the Pennsylvania Lottery's official app to see if they have a winning ticket.

Anyone holding a winning ticket is advised to contact the nearest lottery office for additional instructions or call 1-800-693-7481.

Nationally, the Mega Millions and Powerball games will offer a combined $564 million in jackpot prizes during the upcoming week.

The next Mega Millions drawing will take place on Tuesday (May 11) night and offer an estimated jackpot of $396 million ($272.3 million cash option.)

Powerball will offer an estimated jackpot of $168 million ($117.0 million cash option) during its next drawing on Wednesday (May 12) night.

WSB-TV in Atlanta will provide a live stream of the Mega Millions and Powerball drawings on their website here.

Photo: Getty Images