Jim Gaffigan Reveals New List Of Tour Dates - Including A Stop In Omaha

Jim Gaffigan is back on tour and bringing a show to Omaha.

The comedian and producer is kicking off his 2021 The Fun Tour, and announced Monday that the lineup would include a stop at the CHI Health Center Omaha in November.

Presale starts Tuesday morning (May 11) at 10 a.m. Tickets will be available to the general public on Friday (May 14) at noon KETV reports.

Gaffigan is slated to preform all new material in Omaha on November 4.

Check out the full list of tour dates here:

August 14 — Wilmington, NC

August 15 — Greenville, SC

August 16— Greensboro, NC

August 17 — Knoxville, TN

August 18 — Lexington, KY

August 19 — Charleston, WV

August 20 — Youngstown, OH

August 21 — Indiana, PA

August 26 — Amarillo, TX

August 27 — Irving, TX

August 28 — Rogers, AR

August 29 — Sugar Land, TX

September 10 — Washington, D.C.

September 11 — Washington D.C.

September 12 — Washington, D.C.

September 17 — Philadelphia, PA

September 18 —Philadelphia, PA

September 22 — New York, NY

September 23 — New York, NY

September 24 — New York, NY

September 25 — New York, NY

September 30 — Nashville, TN

October 1 — St. Louis, MO

October 8 — Phoenix, AZ

October 16 — Minneapolis, MN

November 4 — Omaha, NE

November 5 — Denver, CO

November 6 — Denver, CO

November 7 — Des Moines, IA

November 11 — Rochester, MN

November 12 — Rochester, MN

November 13 — Green Bay, WI

November 14 — Columbus, OH

November 19 — Indianapolis, IN

November 20 — Cincinnati, OH

November 21 — Springfield, IL

November 24 — Milwaukee, WI

November 26 — Milwaukee WI

December 9 — Portland, OR

December 11 — Salt Lake City, UT

December 12 — Boise, ID

December 15 — Seattle, WA

December 16 — Seattle, WA

December 17 —Seattle, WA

December 18 — Seattle, WA

December 19 — Seattle, WA

December 27 —Hollywood, FL

December 28 — Hollywood, FL

December 30 — Orlando, FL

December 31 — Orlando, FL

Get more The Fun Tour info here.

Photo: Getty Images