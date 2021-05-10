Feedback

Kate Middleton, Prince William Seen Taking Helicopter At Kensington Palace

By Emily Lee

May 10, 2021

And they're off!

Over the weekend, Prince Wiliam and Kate Middleton were seen hopping into a helicopter that had landed on the grounds of their Kensington Palace home. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were joined by their three children—Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis—and the new family dog.

Instagram user Elle Kay was out for a walk in Hyde Park near the palace and caught the Cambridge family's departure on video. She shared the royal spotting on Instagram, writing, “Stroll through the park led to a lucky sighting of Prince William & Kate, 3 lil ones, & a [dog]! (Friday, 7 May, 2021).”

In the video, the family can be seen walking from the palace to the waiting helicopter. According to Hello!, William held on to 3-year-old Louis' hand, while Kate held onto their puppy's leash.

William and Kate did not publicly share any travel plans, which likely means they're taking a private family trip. Their destination is most likely their country home Anmer Hall, which is located north of London in Norfolk.

Photo: Getty

Chat About Kate Middleton, Prince William Seen Taking Helicopter At Kensington Palace

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.