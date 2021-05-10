Kate Middleton, Prince William Seen Taking Helicopter At Kensington Palace

And they're off!

Over the weekend, Prince Wiliam and Kate Middleton were seen hopping into a helicopter that had landed on the grounds of their Kensington Palace home. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were joined by their three children—Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis—and the new family dog.

Instagram user Elle Kay was out for a walk in Hyde Park near the palace and caught the Cambridge family's departure on video. She shared the royal spotting on Instagram, writing, “Stroll through the park led to a lucky sighting of Prince William & Kate, 3 lil ones, & a [dog]! (Friday, 7 May, 2021).”

In the video, the family can be seen walking from the palace to the waiting helicopter. According to Hello!, William held on to 3-year-old Louis' hand, while Kate held onto their puppy's leash.

William and Kate did not publicly share any travel plans, which likely means they're taking a private family trip. Their destination is most likely their country home Anmer Hall, which is located north of London in Norfolk.

