Katy Perry Gushes Over Daughter Daisy To Honor First Mother's Day
By Regina Star
May 10, 2021
New mom Katy Perry honored her very first Mother’s Day this weekend with an endearing message on motherhood.
On Sunday (May 9), the “Chained to the Rhythm” singer, who welcomed her first child with fiance Orlando Bloom, daughter Daisy Dove Bloom, in August 2020, took to Twitter on the holiday to gush about how “grateful” she feels to call herself Daisy's mom.
“I found everything i was ever searching for when i became a mother,” the 36-year-old American Idol judge started the message. “So grateful for that profound, deep love and honored to join the mama club. happiest Mother’s Day ♥️🌼”
Perry also shared a family photo alongside her sister and their mother Mary Perry, writing, "Happy Mama’s Day to my Mother’s Day idols (sorry not sorry sis) ♥️"
i found everything i was ever searching for when i became a mother. so grateful for that profound, deep love and honored to join the mama club. happiest Mother’s Day ♥️🌼— KATY PERRY (@katyperry) May 9, 2021
Happy Mama’s Day to my Mother’s Day idols (sorry not sorry sis) ♥️— KATY PERRY (@katyperry) May 9, 2021
Your Top 7 become your Top 5 with their Mother’s Day tributes (and @coldplay songs) hope you’re 🥺cuddling up🥺 / live texting with ur mamas about #americanidol tonight! We’re LIVE coast to coast at 8p ET / 5p PT pic.twitter.com/dd9yUB8Knd
Meanwhile on Instagram, Perry's hubby-to-be, Bloom, also shared a hilarious yet heartwarming Mother's Day tribute for his fiancee.
“Got myself a real catch. 🐠 ❤️" the Pirates of the Caribbean actor, 44, wrote with a Photoshopped picture of Perry wearing a mermaid costume. "Sending love and respect to all the amazing people who have shaped our lives, supported us and loved us unconditionally. Happy Mother’s Day 🌼”
Speaking of the lessons she's learned since entering motherhood, Perry said one of the biggest has dealt with being balanced.
"I made a conscious decision to become a mother, but I didn’t know until I became a mother that you have to strike a balance," the pop star told Elle in December 2020. "[Motherhood is] all the clichés and more. Let me tell you as someone who has done and seen everything, there’s nothing better than having a beautiful, pure child. They’re just the epitome of love."
Photo: Getty Images