Katy Perry Gushes Over Daughter Daisy To Honor First Mother's Day

New mom Katy Perry honored her very first Mother’s Day this weekend with an endearing message on motherhood.

On Sunday (May 9), the “Chained to the Rhythm” singer, who welcomed her first child with fiance Orlando Bloom, daughter Daisy Dove Bloom, in August 2020, took to Twitter on the holiday to gush about how “grateful” she feels to call herself Daisy's mom.

“I found everything i was ever searching for when i became a mother,” the 36-year-old American Idol judge started the message. “So grateful for that profound, deep love and honored to join the mama club. happiest Mother’s Day ♥️🌼”

Perry also shared a family photo alongside her sister and their mother Mary Perry, writing, "Happy Mama’s Day to my Mother’s Day idols (sorry not sorry sis) ♥️"