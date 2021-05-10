Feedback

Katy Perry Gushes Over Daughter Daisy To Honor First Mother's Day

By Regina Star

May 10, 2021

New mom Katy Perry honored her very first Mother’s Day this weekend with an endearing message on motherhood.

On Sunday (May 9), the “Chained to the Rhythm” singer, who welcomed her first child with fiance Orlando Bloom, daughter Daisy Dove Bloom, in August 2020, took to Twitter on the holiday to gush about how “grateful” she feels to call herself Daisy's mom.

“I found everything i was ever searching for when i became a mother,” the 36-year-old American Idol judge started the message. “So grateful for that profound, deep love and honored to join the mama club. happiest Mother’s Day ♥️🌼”

Perry also shared a family photo alongside her sister and their mother Mary Perry, writing, "Happy Mama’s Day to my Mother’s Day idols (sorry not sorry sis) ♥️"

Meanwhile on Instagram, Perry's hubby-to-be, Bloom, also shared a hilarious yet heartwarming Mother's Day tribute for his fiancee.

“Got myself a real catch. 🐠 ❤️" the Pirates of the Caribbean actor, 44, wrote with a Photoshopped picture of Perry wearing a mermaid costume. "Sending love and respect to all the amazing people who have shaped our lives, supported us and loved us unconditionally. Happy Mother’s Day 🌼”

Speaking of the lessons she's learned since entering motherhood, Perry said one of the biggest has dealt with being balanced.

"I made a conscious decision to become a mother, but I didn’t know until I became a mother that you have to strike a balance," the pop star told Elle in December 2020. "[Motherhood is] all the clichés and more. Let me tell you as someone who has done and seen everything, there’s nothing better than having a beautiful, pure child. They’re just the epitome of love."

Photo: Getty Images

Katy Perry

Chat About Katy Perry Gushes Over Daughter Daisy To Honor First Mother's Day

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.