Lizzo Sheds Tears In Emotional TikTok: 'I Don't Want To Feel This Way'
By Emily Lee
May 10, 2021
Lizzo is no stanger to public vulernability. The 'Truth Hurts' singer often talks candidly with her fans about her emotional state, body image, and more through TikTok. On Sunday (May 9), Lizzo revealed she was struggling with deep sadness and loneliness in a tearful video message.
"You know that part of sadness where you feel like a burden on everyone and annoying and nobody cares about you?" Lizzo shared in the emotional video. "Can we get rid of that part? It's like, yo, I'm already sad. Could it add insult to injury that I have no one to talk to about it?"
Lizzo told her fans she doesn't "want to feel this way anymore," adding that she wants "to feel like I do have someone to talk to, people do care about me. I have love. I'm not alone. That's what I want to feel, but I don't feel like that."
A few hours after sharing the confessional, Lizzo gave her fans an update on how she's feeling. "I had a really rough night and a very emotional morning just thinking about my relationships and life. You know how it is. It gets dark," she explained. "I'm definitely glad I reached out in any way I could and TikTok was one of those ways. To feel received and seen and heard really, really helped me. I'm not crying anymore."
To help get herself get out of her funk, Lizzo indulged in a little self-care. "Took a bath, talked to my therapist, talked to my medium, breathed, focused on gratitude, tricked my dopamine levels by getting excited about something that's happening in the future, ate a cinnamon roll, hot chocolate, and now I'm in bed," she shared in another followup video. "I do feel better."
Photo: Getty