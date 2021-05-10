Lizzo Sheds Tears In Emotional TikTok: 'I Don't Want To Feel This Way'

Lizzo is no stanger to public vulernability. The 'Truth Hurts' singer often talks candidly with her fans about her emotional state, body image, and more through TikTok. On Sunday (May 9), Lizzo revealed she was struggling with deep sadness and loneliness in a tearful video message.

"You know that part of sadness where you feel like a burden on everyone and annoying and nobody cares about you?" Lizzo shared in the emotional video. "Can we get rid of that part? It's like, yo, I'm already sad. Could it add insult to injury that I have no one to talk to about it?"

Lizzo told her fans she doesn't "want to feel this way anymore," adding that she wants "to feel like I do have someone to talk to, people do care about me. I have love. I'm not alone. That's what I want to feel, but I don't feel like that."