Mac Miller's Mother Warns Fans Not To Buy Unauthorized New Book

Mac Miller's family is not happy with an unauthorized biography on the late rapper.

On Friday (May 7), Miller’s estate and his mother, Karen Meyers, released a statement in light of Paul Cantor's upcoming book, Most Dope: The Extraordinary Life of Mac Miller, which drops January 18, 2022, a day before the late rapper’s birthday. "This book is not authorized or endorsed by Malcolm’s family and has been written by a writer with whom Malcolm did not have a relationship," the estate said in a statement.

"Furthermore, the writer had no meaningful access to those that were closest to Malcolm — friends, family, and collaborators, etc," the statement read. In fact, the writer of this book was made aware at the outset of the process of writing this book that the family and friends of Malcolm were uncomfortable with him authoring this biography, yet he chose to proceed against our polite insistence that he not do a disservice to Malcolm’s legacy through writing a book without legitimate primary sources."

Meyers went on to confess that she believes "people will confuse" Most Dope: The Extraordinary Life of Mac Miller with the estate-authorized, Book of Mac, which was written by Donna-Claire Chesman and drops October 26.

"We cannot help but feel the timing of it being made available for pre-order is meant to capitalize on the interest in Donna-Claire Chesman’s recently-announced The Book Of Mac with the expectation that people will confuse this book for Donna’s, which does have the support of the estate and includes extensive interviews with people whom Malcolm held dear," the statement continued, adding, "With that in mind, we urge those that wish to support Malcolm and his legacy to abstain from purchasing this new book."

Cantor, who has written for Rolling Stone and Billboard, hit back at the statement with his own statement via Page Six. "I'm a journalist with nearly twenty years of experience, having been fair and honest in my reporting on the biggest celebrities to people in the smallest corners of everyday life," Cantor said, declaring the estate’s statement "factually incorrect."

"They were made aware of the book at its inception with the utmost best intentions, and they chose to not participate — which I respected," he said. "This book was approached with love and care. And [Miller]’s friends and other people close to him, as well as numerous people in the music industry, did willingly speak to me. I sat through countless hours of long interviews, many of them emotional and revealing."