On Saturday (May 8), Meghan Markle made a virtual appearance at Global Citizen’s Vax Live event. From her Montecito, California home, the Duchess of Sussex spoke about how women, particularly women of color, have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

During her speech, Meghan cradled her growing baby bump and opened up about expecting a baby girl in such unprecedented times. “My husband and I are thrilled to soon be welcoming a daughter," Meghan said. "It’s a feeling of joy we share with millions of other families around the world. When we think of her, we think of all the other families around the globe who must be given the ability and support to lead us forward.”