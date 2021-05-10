Nicki Minaj Wears Crocs & Little Else In New Racy Photos, Teases New Music

In 2019, Minaj had shared that she was retiring from music, writing in a tweet, "I’ve decided to retire & have my family. I know you guys are happy now. To my fans, keep reppin me, do it til da death of me, [X] in the box- cuz ain’t nobody checkin me. Love you for LIFE."

But, in a following interview with The Shade Room, Nicki admitted that she "still had music that [she] already had recorded that was still going to come out." She continued, "So the retirement was kind of talking about my album, meaning like, 'Do I want to go back and record my fifth album?'"

Minaj added, "It was really about the fifth album. Where do I stand with it now? I didn't know my fans would act like that with the tweet. It hurt my feelings because I feel like the way I did it was maybe insensitive to my fans. But I didn't think people were going to take it. I didn't know it was going to be that big of a deal, so that's why I deleted it."

Over the last couple of years, Nicki did have her family — she married her now-husband, Kenneth Petty, in October 2019, and the couple welcomed their first child together a year later.