Nicki Minaj Wears Crocs & Little Else In New Racy Photos, Teases New Music
By Taylor Fields
May 10, 2021
Nicki Minaj is back and teasing something new in some racy photos shared to her social media and fans are going wild.
In one of the photos, the rapper is covering herself in two pink heart pillows, and wearing crocs with Chanel charms and some jewelry while sitting on a pink desk, in a pink room surrounded by several pieces of Chanel decor. And in the second photo, she is sitting in a similar pose, but in front of a neon "Nicki" sign, also wearing some matching pink sunglasses.
In the caption, Nicki simply shared, "F R I D A Y" with the crossed fingers emoji — Friday is typically when new music is released, and also ties in to her first two albums, 2010's Pink Friday and 2012's Pink Friday: Roman Reloaded.
In 2019, Minaj had shared that she was retiring from music, writing in a tweet, "I’ve decided to retire & have my family. I know you guys are happy now. To my fans, keep reppin me, do it til da death of me, [X] in the box- cuz ain’t nobody checkin me. Love you for LIFE."
But, in a following interview with The Shade Room, Nicki admitted that she "still had music that [she] already had recorded that was still going to come out." She continued, "So the retirement was kind of talking about my album, meaning like, 'Do I want to go back and record my fifth album?'"
Minaj added, "It was really about the fifth album. Where do I stand with it now? I didn't know my fans would act like that with the tweet. It hurt my feelings because I feel like the way I did it was maybe insensitive to my fans. But I didn't think people were going to take it. I didn't know it was going to be that big of a deal, so that's why I deleted it."
Over the last couple of years, Nicki did have her family — she married her now-husband, Kenneth Petty, in October 2019, and the couple welcomed their first child together a year later.
Photo: Getty Images