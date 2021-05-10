Ohio Man Accused Of Impersonating Federal Agents During Traffic Stop

Authorities say an Ohio man tried to get out of trouble during a traffic stop by impersonating a federal officer.

Gregory Candea, of Parma, is accused of claiming to the Brook Park Police Department that he’s a CIA officer, and FBI agent, a DEA agent and a U.S. Treasury agent, the Daily Beast reports.

The affidavit filed in U.S. District Court shows that it happened on Saturday (May 8) around 10:14 p.m.

The Brook Park police officer pulled Candea over in his Ford F-350 and “advised Candea he went through a red light while flashing blue lights emanating from the interior of his vehicle.”

That’s when Candea said he was an undercover CIA agent.

But rather than producing a CIA badge, Candea showed the officer one that said FBI.

So, he explained that he “also works for the FBI.”

When a second officer arrived at the scene, Candea initially refused to get out of his vehicle. Once he did, officers could see that Candea had “a pair of black and blue handcuffs (and a ) neck chain was visible on the center console.” It was another badge, apparently from the DEA. Candea also told a Brook Park Police Department officer he worked for the U.S. Treasury Department, the affidavit states.

The FBI confirmed to Brook Park officers that Candea was not an FBI agent, according to the affidavit. Authorities found that warrants were out for Candea’s arrest.

“When BPD Officers asked Candea why he never showed up for his other court cases, leading to his arrest warrants, Candea responded ‘I never go to court, I have too much authority in the United States,’” the affidavit reads.

Officers found a stun gun, paperwork associated with firearms and ammunition, and other items in Candea’s car.

Photo: Getty Images