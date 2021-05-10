Old Dominion's Matthew Ramsey is on the mend after an accident left him with a few scary injuries.

Ramsey shared a photo of himself on the Old Dominion Instagram page in which he is recovering in a hospital bed while giving the thumbs up. In the caption, he shared that after an accident falling off of a ladder, he has suffered a broken rib, collapsed lung and more. He wrote:

"How many OD members does it take to change a lightbulb? Well, after a broken rib, collapsed lung, and various scrapes and bruises, I found out the answer is 'More than one.' Back home and recovering now with all the fun pills. Y’all be careful out there and get someone to hold your ladder. -m"