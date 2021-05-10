Police Seek Motive For Birthday Party Shooting That Left Seven Dead

Authorities in Colorado Springs are still trying to determine why a gunman killed six people and himself at a birthday party early Sunday (May 9) morning. Police responded to a report of shots fired at Canterbury Mobile Home Park and found six deceased victims. A seventh person was injured and rushed to the hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

The identities of the victims and the shooter were not released.

"The suspect, a boyfriend of one of the female victims, drove to the residence, walked inside, and began shooting people at the party before taking his own life. This horrific act has resulted in the death of six adult victims," the Colorado Springs Police Department said in a statement.

Officials said that there were children inside the residence at the time of the shooting, but they were not harmed. They are now in the care of other relatives.

One of the party-goers told the Denver Post that the victims were all members of the same extended family. Freddy Marquez told the paper that he was at the party with his wife and children but left about two hours before the shooting. He said the victims included his wife's mother and two brothers. He did not say how the other victims were related to his wife.

"It's just crazy. It's not what we expected on Mother's Day," Marquez said. "I'm at a loss for words."

The mass killing was the 13th in the United States this year and the second one in Colorado. On March 10, a gunman killed ten people at a grocery store in Boulder.

Photo: Getty Images