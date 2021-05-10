Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey are teaming up for a new tv series that highlights the importance of mental health. According to a press release shared on Monday (May 10), the documentary-style show, titled The Me You Can't See, will "lift the veil on the current state of mental health and well-being."

The Duke of Sussex has been candid about his own mental health struggles over the years and has dedicated much of his philanthropy to destigmatizing discussions about mental health, as well. "We are born into different lives, brought up in different environments, and as a result are exposed to different experiences. But our shared experience is that we are all human," Harry said in the press release.

"The majority of us carry some form of unresolved trauma, loss, or grief, which feels — and is—very personal," he continued. "Yet the last year has shown us that we are all in this together, and my hope is that this series will show there is power in vulnerability, connection in empathy, and strength in honesty."

In her own statement, Oprah added that "there is an immediate need to replace the shame surrounding mental health with wisdom, compassion, and honesty." She hopes The Me You Can't See will help "spark that global conversation."

Throughout the series, Harry and Oprah will discuss their own "mental health journeys and struggles," as well as lead discussions with high-profile guests, the press release revealed. The series co-creators also hope to "destigmatize a highly misunderstood subject and give hope to viewers who learn that they are not alone."

The Me You Can't See will premiere on May 21 on Apple TV+. Will you be tuning in?

Photo: Getty