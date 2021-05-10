Snoop Dogg Asks For Prayers From Family, Friends For His Mother

Snoop Dogg's mother is not doing well and the west coast icon has asked his friends and family for prayers amid her health issues.

Snoop, 49, spent Mother's Day weekend reflecting on how his mother, Beverly Broadus-Green, isn’t doing well. While he didn’t share any specifics, the rapper did ask his 58 million followers on Instagram to keep her in their prayers. "I need all my prayer warriors for momma right now please and thank you," he wrote in a post, prompting well-wishes from the likes of Busta Rhymes, Killer Mike, D Smoke and more. "Mama thank u for having me could of gave me up but u raised a family."

Snoop has a close relationship with his mother as evident by "Thank You For Having Me," a song he dedicated to her in honor of Mother's Day 2019.

Earlier this month, Snoop reflected on age in an interview with PEOPLE, where he shared his plans for turning 50 in October. "I'm probably going to do a player's ball party where everybody can be dressed up, give away some awards, have some good musical performances, you know what I'm saying?" he said. "I'm old school. So I just need my event to be wholesome and nice, where people can leave there saying, 'I had the time of my life.'"