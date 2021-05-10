Talladega To Allow COVID Tested, Vaccinated Patients To Drive Track

Talladega Superspeedway will allow COVID-19 tested and/or vaccinated patients to drive their car or truck on the famed racetrack next month.

All participants 16 and older will be able to drive on the 2.66-mile track on May 15 as part of an event sponsored by Talladega Superspeedway, the Alabama National Guard, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the CDC Foundation and the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH), ABC 33/40 reports.

The race track will also host COVID-19 testing and vaccination on site free of charge on the day of the drive-through event from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Drivers and passengers will be able to take two laps on the Superspeedway track behind a pace car traveling at highway speed.

All participants are asked to review educational material in relation to the COVID-19 vaccine and sign a consent form, as well as a consent waiver, in order to take part in the event.

All individuals 19 years and older will need to show proof of a valid driver's license, car registration in their name and vehicle insurance in order to participate.

All participants age 16 to 18 are asked to provide a valid driver's license and have their parent or legal guardian present in the vehicle to sign a minor release form to participate in the drive-thru.

