Taylor Swift Becomes First Woman To Win BRITs Global Icon Award
By Regina Star
May 10, 2021
Taylor Swift is to become the first female artist and the first non-English artist to receive the Global Icon Brit Award.
According to The Guardian, the Brit Awards will bestow the honor to the “Cardigan” singer during the show’s broadcast on Tuesday (May 11) at London’s O2 Arena. Per the report, organizers of the awards stated Swift’s winning the honor is to recognize “her immense impact on music across the world and incredible repertoire and achievements to date.”
Swift, who is nominated for International Female Solo Artist at this year’s broadcast, joins previous Global Icon award recipients like David Bowie, Elton John, Robbie Williams.
We're excited to announce that @taylorswift13 will be presented with the BRITs Global Icon award this year!! 🎉— BRIT Awards (@BRITs) May 10, 2021
“Taylor’s career is unparalleled and her music and influence has resonated with millions of people all over the world,” the Brit Awards statement said, according to the outlet. “She’s used her platform to highlight many issues globally and recently has been applauded for her work promoting acceptance of the LGBTQ community.”
Described as the “songwriter of a generation,” the Brit Awards also lauded Swift for being the only recording artist to have four consecutive albums — Speak Now, Red, 1989, and Reputation — push over a million copies in its first week, and also credited the pop star as the first and only female artist in the 21st century to land number-one albums in the United Kingdom (seven, to be exact).
Swift's latest album, December 2020's Evermore, became the superstar's eighth number-one studio album, putting her behind Madonna (9) and Barbara Streisand (11) for the most number-ones by a female artist.
