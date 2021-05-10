Taylor Swift Becomes First Woman To Win BRITs Global Icon Award

Taylor Swift is to become the first female artist and the first non-English artist to receive the Global Icon Brit Award.

According to The Guardian, the Brit Awards will bestow the honor to the “Cardigan” singer during the show’s broadcast on Tuesday (May 11) at London’s O2 Arena. Per the report, organizers of the awards stated Swift’s winning the honor is to recognize “her immense impact on music across the world and incredible repertoire and achievements to date.”

Swift, who is nominated for International Female Solo Artist at this year’s broadcast, joins previous Global Icon award recipients like David Bowie, Elton John, Robbie Williams.