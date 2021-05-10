Twin Brother Of NFL Star Found Electrocuted At Power Substation

The twin brother of Chicago Bears running back Tarik Cohen was found dead at a Duke Power substation in North Carolina on Sunday (May 9).

25-year-old Tyrell Antar Cohen was reported missing on Saturday night after he failed to return home. His body was discovered by an employee on Sunday morning.

According to WRAL, Cohen was involved in a single-vehicle accident around 2 a.m. on Saturday but fled when first responders arrived. Officers briefly searched the area for Cohen but called it off after they were unable to locate him. They resumed the search the following day after his family filed a missing person report.

At some point, Cohen ended up near the substation and is believed to have been electrocuted while climbing the electrical equipment. Officials do not believe foul play was involved but do not know why he entered the substation.

Cohen leaves behind two daughters, ages three and seven, and a girlfriend of nine years.

"We are heartbroken to learn of the death of Tarik Cohen's twin brother, Tyrell," the Bears said in a statement. "Our immediate thoughts and prayers go out to Tarik, his mother, Tilwanda, and the rest of their family and loved ones. On behalf of the entire Bears family, we extend our most heartfelt sympathies to all who mourn his loss."

