U.S. Launches Probe Into Steering Problems Of Over 1 Million Honda Accords

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has launched a probe into potential steering problems with more than 1.1 million Honda Accord sedans. The investigation will cover the 2013, 2014, and 2015 model year Accords.

The agency said it has received 31 complaints about an issue where drivers lost steering control, causing their vehicles to veer out of their lane. Honda has received 77 complaints about the problem as well. The NHTSA said there were two accidents and two injuries due to the issue.

One of the complaints the NHTSA received detailed a December 2018 crash in which a 2013 Accord suddenly veered to the left while the driver was going down a small hill. The vehicle cut across several lanes of traffic before crashing into a building. The driver and the passenger both sustained undisclosed injuries in the accident.

The NHTSA will now try to determine how often the steering issue occurs, how many vehicles are affected by the issue and identify any safety concerns with the problem.

It is unclear how long the investigation will last, but it could result in a recall depending on what the agency discovers.

"Honda takes all safety-related concerns seriously and will continue to cooperate with the NHTSA through the investigation process, as we also continue our own internal review of the available information," the automaker said in a statement.

