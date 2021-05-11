$1 Million Bond Set Teens Accused Of Attempted Murder Using Meat Tenderizer

The teen couple charged with the attempted first-degree murder of a girl’s father are being held on a $1 million bail.

Joshua Fithian, 18, and Gabriella Laws, 18, are accused of brutally attacking Robert Laws, 59, in his bedroom with a meat tenderizer and a wooden rod. Fithian and Gabriella Laws appeared in Sarpy County Court on Monday (May 10), the Omaha World-Herald reports.

The Bellevue Police Department responded to the call reporting the attack around 2 a.m. on January 17. Robert Laws was unresponsive when his wife found him. He had to be placed in a medical coma at the Nebraska Medical Center and was later moved to a rehabilitation hospital, according to the Omaha World-Herald. Though Robert Laws didn’t remember the attack when authorities spoke with him in February, he pointed to Fithian as the possible culprit.