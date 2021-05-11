Adele's Estranged Father Dies At 57: Report

Adele’s father, Mark Evans, has reportedly died. He was 57.

According to multiple reports, including The Sun and The Mirror, Evans died following a years-long battle with bowel cancer, with which he was diagnosed in 2013.

Despite reports indicating Evans was estranged from the “Chasing Pavements” superstar — having supposedly walked out of her and her mother Penny’s lives when she was just three years old — sources told outlets Adele “will still be heartbroken over the news despite their difficult relationship.”

“Mark’s family are of course very upset by his passing,” an insider told The Sun. “He always hoped things would work out with Adele, but it remained acrimonious to the end. He made a few attempts to make things right, but clearly, it had been too long.”

It’s been reported in the past that Evans struggled with alcoholism when he left Adele and her mother. (He has since pled for his daughter’s forgiveness.)

“I was a rotten father at a time when she really needed me,” he admitted in a 2011 interview. “I was putting away two litres of vodka and seven or eight pints of Stella every day."

As The Mirror noted, it wasn’t until Adele welcomed her first child, son Angelo, with her then-husband Simon Konecki that he realized he was “out of the picture.”

"I would have loved so much to have been able to hold her in my arms and tell her how happy I was for her," he confessed.

“I want more than anything to be part of her life again and to be a big part in my little grandson or granddaughter’s life. I’m having to face up to the fact that I may never get to know my grandchildren and it is breaking my heart.”

At the time of this writing, Adele has not commented on reports of her father’s passing.

Photo: Getty Images