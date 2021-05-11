Feedback

Demi Lovato Is On The Hunt For Aliens In New Docuseries

By Hayden Brooks

May 11, 2021

Demi Lovato wants to prove that UFOs exist and she's taking us along for the ride.

On Tuesday (May 11), the pop star announced Unidentified With Demi Lovato, her upcoming show on Peacock, which will see her join her sister Dallas Lovato and her "skeptical" best friend Matthew Scott Montgomery as they "investigate recent eyewitness encounters, uncover secret government reports, and conduct tests at known UFO hot spots." The four-part unscripted series will be executive-produced by Lovato, alongside Andrew Nick; Scooter Braun, Scott Manson and Allison Kaye for SB Projects; and JD Roth, Adam Greener and Sara Hansemann for GoodStory.

"SURPRISEEEEE!!! I’m hitting the road for an out-of-this-world adventure for my new show Unidentified & I’m taking you guys along for the ride," Lovato wrote in her Instagram announcement post. "Coming soon to @PeacockTV!! I can’t wait to share more."

"Demi is a true believer, and during this courageous adventure, she hopes to convince her friends, family and her millions of followers that not only are there intelligent beings beyond Earth but that they are already here!" Peacock said in a statement. "Demi plans to learn enough about the extra-terrestrials through interviewing scientists, alien abductees, and her own experiments to initiate those close encounters and make peace with the aliens, and ultimately save ourselves. This series will be an immersive docu-follow exploration of Demi's quest, told through her uniquely audacious and entertaining filter."

Photo: Getty Images

Demi Lovato

