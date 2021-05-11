Feedback

Family Discovers Human Remains While Clearing Out Dead Father's House

By Jason Hall

May 11, 2021

Family members made a shocking discovery while cleaning out the Casco, Maine home of their deceased father.

Maine State Police said they received a call from one of family members at around 3:26 p.m. on Saturday (May 8) claiming they found human remains in an outbuilding on the property, according to a department news release.

Officials have not confirmed how long they thought the remains were at the home or whether they belonged to the deceased father, Douglas Scott, 82, who died earlier this year.

"The Office of Chief Medical Examiner begun a post-mortem examination on the remains on Sunday morning, May 9th, 2021," the news release stated. "Additional testing and examination is likely to take place throughout the coming weeks."

Local authorities worked over the weekend to investigate the circumstances related to the incident, which included interviewing witnesses and other persons of interests.

"The Maine State Police Evidence Response team crime scene technicians are processing the scene and are expected to remain on the scene throughout the day," the news release stated. "The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Department and the Maine State Police Troop B assisted in securing the scene and identifying witnesses."

Maine State Police expect the investigation to continue into the coming weeks as they continue to identify the remains and circumstances related to the discovery.

The department said it doesn't believe there is any threat to the public and plans to share more information when it becomes available.

Photo: Getty Images

