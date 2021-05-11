Forest Grove Cop Charged For Not Arresting Officer Who Terrorized Family

An Oregon police officer is facing charges after officials said he drove home an off-duty officer who was suspected of committing a crime, USA Today reported.

Forest Grover police office Bradley Schuetz was indicted one count of first-degree official misconduct, according to the Beaverton Police Department on Friday (May 9). The charge stems from an incident on Halloween (October 31) last year, where a man allegedly banged on a displayed Black Lives Matter flag at Mirella Castaneda's home.

Police said the suspect also kicked her front door to try and enter her home, scaring her young son. He "terrorized Ms. Castaneda and her family and yelled at them to fight," according to a civil rights complaint filed by her attorney.

The mother called 911 and the initial responding officer recognized the suspect as Schuetz's colleague, off-duty Officer Steven Teets, police said. Officers said Teets, who was "highly intoxicated," didn't recognize the officers and took on a "fighting stance," according to a memo from the Washington County Sheriff's Office.