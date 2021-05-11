Goodwill Offering Training To Becoming Production Assistant For Future Film

When you think of the name "Goodwill," your thoughts probably go straight to a thrift store. That isn't all the company has to offer, however. The local nonprofit is an agency that is helping New Mexicans find jobs and gain access to social services.

KRQE reported that Goodwill is offering Production Assistant Training.

Pamela Russom, Marketing Manager of Goodwill, said that the program helps to train individuals for the film and TV industry, which improves their chances of finding success in a production assistant job on a production in New Mexico.

The dates for May are already filled up, but Goodwill is still encouraging residents to register for future classes.

According to Russom, Goodwill is trying to align the program with upcoming productions, to allow for better odds of landing a position.

Russom said, "We work closely with NBCUniversal to make sure that when we’re doing the training, there’s a production to follow."

According to the website, here is some of the training that you can get through the program:

Hands on radio training with radios (walkie talkies)

Set protocol

Production terminology

How the team functions

Other crew departments function and interaction

Production paperwork

Gear and supplies

Film and TV versus commercials/videos

How to anticipate needs

Lock-ups and call outs

Daily and nightly duties

Where to find production jobs

Preparing your resume​

To find more information about the production assistant program, check out the company's website by clicking here.

Photo: Getty Images