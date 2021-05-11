Congratulations are in order!

Not only did HAIM win the BRIT Award for Best International Group, but they also became the first girl band to take home the award in nearly 20 years after Destiny's Child won back in 2002. In fact, they are one of only four female groups to ever win in that category, joining TLC (2000) and The Bangles (1987).

Seeing as how they've been nominated in the category three times, the sister trio seemed surprised when their name was called, beating out BTS, Foo Fighters, Fontaines D.C. and Run The Jewels. By the time they made it to the stage, they had to regain their composure before giving their acceptance speech.

“First of all, the UK was the first place to ever embrace us in the entire world, and for that, honestly, we will be forever grateful,” Este Haim said before Alana proclaimed "I think my parents are fully crying right now. I can feel it."

Watch HAIM's acceptance speech below.