Feedback

HAIM Win Best International Group BRIT Award

By Katrina Nattress

May 11, 2021

Congratulations are in order!

Not only did HAIM win the BRIT Award for Best International Group, but they also became the first girl band to take home the award in nearly 20 years after Destiny's Child won back in 2002. In fact, they are one of only four female groups to ever win in that category, joining TLC (2000) and The Bangles (1987).

Seeing as how they've been nominated in the category three times, the sister trio seemed surprised when their name was called, beating out BTS, Foo Fighters, Fontaines D.C. and Run The Jewels. By the time they made it to the stage, they had to regain their composure before giving their acceptance speech.

“First of all, the UK was the first place to ever embrace us in the entire world, and for that, honestly, we will be forever grateful,” Este Haim said before Alana proclaimed "I think my parents are fully crying right now. I can feel it."

Watch HAIM's acceptance speech below.

Though they've yet to announce a North American tour in support of their Grammy-nominated album Women In Music Pt. III, HAIM did recently reschedule their UK dates. Check those out below.

HAIM UK Tour Dates

09/23 — Glasgow @ The SSE Hydro

09/24 — Nottingham @ Motorpoint Arena

09/25 — Cardiff @ Motorpoint Arena

09/27 — Manchester @ O2 Victoria Warehouse

09/28 — Manchester @ O2 Victoria Warehouse

09/30 — London @ The O2

Photo: Getty Images

HAIM

Chat About HAIM Win Best International Group BRIT Award

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.