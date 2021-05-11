Illinois Police Seek Suspects Of Fatal Mother's Day Hit-And-Run

Law enforcement officers in Illinois are on the lookout for a suspect who killed a grandmother in a Mother’s Day hit-and-run.

It happened around 12:30 p.m., as recently-retired Annett Odneal, 62, left Abounding Life: Church of God in Christ in her SUV in Sunday (May 9), NBC Chicago reports.

Someone hit Odneal’s car with a stolen Dodge Charger — which authorities have since located — near 147th Street and Mozart Avenue in Posen. She was pronounced dead at the scene, according to ABC 7 Chicago.

Police managed to catch one suspect, who was hurt in the crash. The suspect was taken to a hospital and then arrested. Three others fled the scene on foot. They were captured on home surveillance cameras, according to reports.

"Any my kids, my son, my daughter and my grandkids, she won't ever see them grow up and be grown," Odneal’s husband told ABC 7 Chicago. "It's horrible. It's just horrible. They tore the family apart."

The Odneal’s had been married for nearly four decades. The family said the hit-and-run will cast a sadness over future Mother’s Days.

Call police at 708-385-0277 with information that could help lead to the suspects at large.

Photo: Getty Images