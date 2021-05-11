Investigators Push To Change Manner Of Death Of Man At Jason Aldean Concert

Cory Barron’s death at a Jason Aldean concert in July 2014 was ruled undetermined.

But now, private investigators have discovered new information — and it’s stirring up a renewed effort to change the manner of death to homicide.

Dick Wrenn retired from the FBI and works as a private investigator. He spoke with the Fox 8 I-Team about the latest developments in the case:

“We believe it’s a homicide based on some information we received during our investigation. We have provided some new information to the coroner relating to some individuals we have an interest in that we think is well worth police consideration.”

“There is more that needs to be looked at here. We have developed new information since the last time Cleveland police had this case. We really believe someone should take a new look at this.”

Barron, 22, was last seen around 9:30 p.m. on the night of the Aldean concert at Progressive Field. His body was found in a landfill days after his death. Officials say he fell down a trash chute. Ultimately, Cleveland detectives closed the case because they lacked evidence that Barron’s death was a result of criminal activity, Fox 8 notes.

Persons of interest — who allegedly caused a disturbance in Barron’s section and left the concert just as Aldean was about to take the stage — declined an interview with investigators. Wrenn and the Barron family insisted to Fox 8 that “there is no reason to believe” Barron put himself in the trash chute.

Call 216-2527463 information about the case.