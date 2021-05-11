Katy Perry Teases Her Pokémon Collaboration Song And It's Called 'Electric'

Katy Perry is celebrating Pokémon's 25th anniversary with a new song and it's appropriately titled — wait for it — "Electric."

On Monday (May 10), Perry took to social media platforms to announce the track, which is rumored to be produced by The Monsters & Strangerz and GERMAN, and share a snippet. No word on the release date, but considering that Pokémon's Twitter account has been replying to fan tweets about its release, we expect it sooner rather than later. "I know y'all have been waiting for this one," the American Idol judge captioned the artwork for the track, adding, "And it's almost here!" Pokémon snuck in the same snippet of Perry's song at the end of their announcement video for the franchise's 25th anniversary in January.

Earlier this year, Post Malone dropped his collaboration with the franchise, a cover of Hootie & the Blowfish's "Only Wanna Be With You." J Balvin is also set to be of the upcoming 14-song compilation LP called Pokémon 25: The Album. The collection will include 14 tracks from 11 different Universal Music Group acts and drop this fall via Capitol Records.

"I love being a part of anything that is playful and is good storytelling and has really good messages to share with the world. Now having a child myself, I understand that it’s so important to play. This is a continued extension of who I am," Perry said of her collaboration at the top of the year. "I was pregnant when I was there [at the Pokémon Café in Japan] actually, little did I know! It was amazing. It brought up all these wonderful childhood memories. I’ve been going to Japan since I was 17 every year and have always really loved everything that’s been created there."