Michelle Obama's New Initiative Brings 140,000 Meals To Ohio Families

Michelle Obama and Partnership for a Healthier America will bring thousands of meals to Northeast Ohio families.

The former First Lady will also team up with Cleveland Metropolitan School District Superintendent and CEO Eric Gordon, News 5 Cleveland reports.

Together, they will bring more than 140,000 meals to more than 3,000 families in the area.

The partnership is part of the “Pass the Love w/ Waffles + Mochi” initiative, “anchored in” Obama’s Netflix series and aiming to promote healthy eating and combating food insecurity.

Here’s what the initiative is all about, according to Partnership for a Healthier America:

“In conjunction with Higher Ground Productions and PHA Honorary Chair Former First Lady Michelle Obama, Partnership for a Healthier America (PHA) has launched Pass the Love w/ Waffles + Mochi. This campaign is anchored in the show Waffles + Mochi on Netflix and is designed to meaningfully shift our food culture starting with good food, prepared and enjoyed at home. With support from our partners and individuals like you, we’re raising funds to distribute 1 million Pass the Love meal kits to families across the country.”

Cleveland is one of two cities to serve as the first “Pass the Love” partner cities.

Obama tweeted Monday (May 10):

“I’m so excited to announce our first partner cities—Atlanta and Cleveland—for our Pass the Love campaign with @PHAnews! With your help, we can reach our goal of distributing one million meals to families in need. I hope you’ll take a moment to donate at http://WafflesAndMochi.org!”