Minnesota Duo Caught After High-Speed Chase Through Nebraska

Authorities say a high-speed chase between two of Nebraska’s major cities culminated in the arrest of a Minnesota duo.

Lamar Parsons Ferguson, 34, of Saint Paul, was driving during the chase between Lincoln and Omaha. Ferguson is charged with felony flight to avoid arrest, reckless driving and drug possession. His passenger, Mia Miller, 23, of Columbia Heights, is also charged with drug possession. Ferguson and Miller took off on a high-speed chase — exceeding 100 miles per hour — rather than pulling over for a traffic stop on Interstate 80, WOWT reports.

The Seward County Sheriff’s Office led the chase until the Minnesotans fleeing in a Kia Forte reached Lincoln. The Nebraska State Patrol used a helicopter to find the two near Waverly. Ferguson tried to turn around to evade officers before stopping voluntarily, according to the Lincoln Journal-Star.

Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol apprehended the Minnesota duo when they finally stopped, and were taken into custody in Sarpy County.

They were booked Monday afternoon (May 10), booking information shows.

Photos: Sarpy County Jail