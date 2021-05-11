Feedback

North Carolina Lawmakers Introduce Bill To Prohibit 'Carolina Squat'

By Sarah Tate

May 11, 2021

Drivers love to personalize their cars, modifying them with new paint jobs, larger rims, and tinted windows. A growing trend in North Carolina, however, is causing some frustration for many auto shop workers.

"Car culture has always been attention driven," said Tim Vanstrom, manager at 4 Wheel Parts on South Boulevard.

Vanstrom is one of many workers recently being asked to modify trucks to the "Carolina Squat," a modification that takes a lift kit but only installs about half of it, according to WNCT. As a result, the front end of the truck could sit much higher than the back.

"If it's a trend for now, I'd be OK if it would just fizzle out and go away," he said.

Several auto shop owners have said that the Carolina Squat is dangerous and poses safety risks as it impacts drivers' line of vision on the road.

"A, you can't see over the hood, B, you're robbing the transmission of lubrication, and C, when driving the vehicle, you're actually getting airflow underneath the vehicle making it even more unstable," said Jim Hodge, owner of Primal 4X4 and Fab.

Lawmakers in North Carolina agree with the shop owners and have introduced a bill that would prevent such a modification. The bill prohibits drivers from lifting their vehicles more than 3 inches above the manufacturer's height in the front and more than 2 inches below in the back, per WCNT. If it passes, drivers of the modified vehicles could face a fine or have their license revoked.

