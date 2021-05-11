Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are getting ready to welcome their second child into the world. Though the couple didn't reveal too many details about their baby girl, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared Meghan is due in early summer.

As Harry and Meghan prepare to expand their family, the couple remains at odds with the royals. Royal expert Nick Bullen believes the arrival of the Sussexes' future daughter will be the very thing to bring everybody together once again.

“The birth of a baby is always a great unifier for a family and I’m sure all sides of the Sussex family will want to celebrate with Harry and Meghan,” Bullen shared with Us Weekly. “I think you can be absolutely certain that Harry and Meghan will be jumping on a Zoom call to introduce Her Majesty to her 11th great-grandchild.”

Since moving to California in 2020, Harry has kept in touch with his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, via Zoom calls. He told Oprah Winfrey back in March that his grandparents were able to watch Archie running around while they were video chattinng. Hopefully, they will be able to carry on that tradition with their daughter.

As her due date approaches, Meghan opened up about her hopes for her daughter's future. “When we think of her, we think of all the young women and girls around the globe who must be given the ability and support to lead us forward,” she said during an appearance at Global Citizen's Vax Live event. “Their future leadership depends on the decisions we make and the actions we take now to set them up and to set all of us up for a successful, equitable and compassionate tomorrow.”

Photo: Getty