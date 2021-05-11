'RHOA' Star Porsha Williams Engaged To Castmate's Estranged Husband
By Peyton Blakemore
May 11, 2021
Porsha Williams is engaged and her fiancé is the ex of one of her Real Housewives Of Atalanta costars.
On Monday (May 10), the 39-year-old reality star confirmed her relationship with Simon Guobadia — the estranged husband of RHOA star Falynn Guobadia — on Instagram.
"Our relationship began a month ago—yes we are crazy in love," Porsha captioned the post. "I know it’s fast but we are living life each day to its fullest. I choose happiness every morning and every night. Tuning out all negative energy and only focused on positive wishes. He makes me so happy and to me, that is what matters most."
She continued, "For all of you that need facts, I get the optics but Simon filed for divorce from a previous marriage in January. I had nothing to do with their divorce filing. That’s between the two of them. Falynn and I are not friends, and Simon’s divorce has been settled. Our relationship is a positive, loving step forward in everybody’s lives."
According to People, Simon and Falynn's divorce has not yet been finalized, however, they have reached a settlement agreement.
Porsha went on to add that Simon and her ex-fiancé Dennis McKinley — with whom she shares 2-year-old daughter, Pilar Jhena — "are committed to being respectful and supportive of my happiness in this situation, as well as being the best co-parents they can be to baby PJ."
"Two black men stepping up and being amazing people-let’s praise them!!!" she wrote. "It’s truly a beautiful moment in my life & we cannot wait to spend the rest of our lives together. xoxo P #LoveWins."
Hours after Porsha's post, Simon shared a statement of his own, announcing their engagement.
"Getting married again was never a question in my mind, but when. Did not expect to be blessed with a mate so soon," he wrote on Instagram. "The interesting thing about life is that it is an individual journey. Porsha and I, with the support of our loved ones have chosen to travel together as one and spread love and positivity to our community which is in desperate need of positive and healthy images of the best versions of ourselves. We travel this road not lightly considering we have being in relationships that have thought us to want and do better for ourselves."
Simon added, "I asked her to marry me because we checked ALL of each other’s boxes, and then some. We have done the individual work to sustain a healthy relationship, and I stand next to her, proud that we found each other. What we have is what we wish every single one of you out there - happiness. So when I asked...she said yes. That is ALL that mattered. Thank you again for your love and support. Truly appreciated 🙏🏾#lovewins."
Photo: Getty Images