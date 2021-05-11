'RHOA' Star Porsha Williams Engaged To Castmate's Estranged Husband

Porsha Williams is engaged and her fiancé is the ex of one of her Real Housewives Of Atalanta costars.

On Monday (May 10), the 39-year-old reality star confirmed her relationship with Simon Guobadia — the estranged husband of RHOA star Falynn Guobadia — on Instagram.

"Our relationship began a month ago—yes we are crazy in love," Porsha captioned the post. "I know it’s fast but we are living life each day to its fullest. I choose happiness every morning and every night. Tuning out all negative energy and only focused on positive wishes. He makes me so happy and to me, that is what matters most."

She continued, "For all of you that need facts, I get the optics but Simon filed for divorce from a previous marriage in January. I had nothing to do with their divorce filing. That’s between the two of them. Falynn and I are not friends, and Simon’s divorce has been settled. Our relationship is a positive, loving step forward in everybody’s lives."

According to People, Simon and Falynn's divorce has not yet been finalized, however, they have reached a settlement agreement.

Porsha went on to add that Simon and her ex-fiancé Dennis McKinley — with whom she shares 2-year-old daughter, Pilar Jhena — "are committed to being respectful and supportive of my happiness in this situation, as well as being the best co-parents they can be to baby PJ."

"Two black men stepping up and being amazing people-let’s praise them!!!" she wrote. "It’s truly a beautiful moment in my life & we cannot wait to spend the rest of our lives together. xoxo P #LoveWins."