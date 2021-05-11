Feedback

Sandra Oh Reveals Whether She'll Ever Return To 'Grey's Anatomy'

By Emily Lee

May 11, 2021

Grey's Anatomy will be back for an eighteenth season next year. After months of speculation that the current season, which saw Meredith Grey contract COVID-19, would be the series' last, ABC finally greenlit another season.

Shortly after the renewal, Sandra Oh—who played fan-favorite Cristina Yang for ten seasons—was asked by the Los Angeles Times if she'd ever return. Unfortunately for fans, Oh has no plans to reprise her role. “I love it, though," she said of the show that made her a household name. "This is also why I really appreciate the show … that I still get asked this.”

“It’s very rare, I would say, to be able to see in such a way the impact of a character,” Oh continued. “In some ways, you do your work as a bubble and you let it go. I left that show, my God, seven years ago almost. So in my mind, it’s gone. But for a lot of people, it’s still very much alive. And while I understand and I love it, I have moved on.”

Oh has one request for her fans now. “Come with me to ‘Killing Eve’ and on to [the upcoming Netflix series] ‘The Chair’ and on to the other projects,” she asked. “Come see the characters that I’m playing that are much more deeply integrated in the Asian American experience.”

While Oh will not return, a number of other former stars made cameos this season, including Patrick Dempsey, Chyler Leigh and Eric Dane.

Photo: Getty

