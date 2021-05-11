Soulja Boy Sued By Ex Who Claims She Miscarried After He Abused Her

Soulja Boy is facing a new lawsuit from an ex-girlfriend who claims, amongst other things, that he abused her while she was pregnant with their child.

According to Pitchfork, the woman, who filed her suit under the pseudonym Jane Doe to protect her identity, is suing the 30-year-old rapper, whose real name is DeAndre Cortez Way, for assault, intentional infliction of emotional distress, negligent infliction of emotional distress, domestic violence, negligence, sexual battery, and gender violence.

In the lawsuit, which was obtained by the outlet, Jane Doe claims she was subjected to domestic violence throughout their on-and-off romantic relationship from 2007 until mid-2019 and suffered a miscarriage following one of their many alleged violent disputes.

In 2015, Jane Doe claims while she was pregnant with the "Ks9" rapper's child, he punched her in the face and chest until she fell to the ground. After she fell to the ground, Jane Doe says that's when Soulja allegedly “continued to kick [her] all over her body, particularly in the stomach.” She says soon after the incident, she suffered a miscarriage.



The lawsuit also lists additional violent incidents as well as multiple instances where Soulja allegedly threatened Jane Doe’s life, “coerced [her] to engage in sexual acts through the threat of physical violence” and also “subjected [her] to physical assault if she refused his sexual demands," Pitchfork reports.

Jane Doe is being represented by Neama Rahmani, who is also representing a different woman who sued Soulja Boy in January for assault and sexual battery.

"Our client is fortunate she was able to escape Way’s reign of terror and domestic abuse," Rahmani said in a statement regarding the new lawsuit. "Still, she struggles to rebuild her life as she deals with the stress, fear and humiliation she continues to suffer from the years she remained Way’s emotional and mental captive. She worries about her daughter’s security and safety and about her ability to re-establish her career. How many women’s lives will Way ravage before he is held accountable? We plan for it to end here."

If you or someone you know has been affected by sexual assault or domestic violence, we encourage you to reach out to The National Domestic Violence Hotline: 1-800-799-SAFE (7233).

Photo: Getty Images