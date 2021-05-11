Teen Boy Charged In Killing Of 13-Year-Old Cheerleader In Florida

A 14-year-old boy is facing murder charges in the death of a teenage cheerleader in North Florida, according to the Associated Press (AP) via NBC 6.

It started when 13-year-old Tristyn Bailey was reported missing Sunday morning (May 9) at a community center in Durbin Crossing, which is south of Jacksonville. A missing child alert was issued hours before authorities found her clothed body near a lake later that day.

Monday morning (May 10), the St. John's County Sheriff's Office announced they arrested a 14-year-old boy in connection to Tristyn's death. He was charged with second-degree murder.