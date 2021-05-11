Teen Boy Charged In Killing Of 13-Year-Old Cheerleader In Florida
By Zuri Anderson
May 11, 2021
A 14-year-old boy is facing murder charges in the death of a teenage cheerleader in North Florida, according to the Associated Press (AP) via NBC 6.
It started when 13-year-old Tristyn Bailey was reported missing Sunday morning (May 9) at a community center in Durbin Crossing, which is south of Jacksonville. A missing child alert was issued hours before authorities found her clothed body near a lake later that day.
Monday morning (May 10), the St. John's County Sheriff's Office announced they arrested a 14-year-old boy in connection to Tristyn's death. He was charged with second-degree murder.
“Justice is being served," Sheriff Bob Hardwick said. "However, we know the community is angry. This is a very tight-knit community of St. Johns County. This is a time for us to work with Tristyn Bailey’s family to make sure that they have all of the information.
Sheriff Hardwick said the two teens attended the Patriot Oaks Academy but didn't confirm if they were classmates. They also lived in the same neighborhood, reporters learned.
Reporters said the juvenile made his first court appearance Tuesday (May 11) on a Zoom call, which his parents were also on the call. A judge ordered him held on a second-degree murder charge for 21 days in the cheerleader's death. "State attorney's officials told the judge they would likely have a decision by then on whether he will be tried as an adult," AP wrote.
Classmates, neighbors, and Tristyn's family gathered for a community vigil Monday night, where flowers and notes were left at the community center where she was last seen.
“This is a grieving community and we’re going to respect that grieving community. I ask that you put this out there and help us stand by this community and let them grieve together,” the sheriff’s office statement said.
Photo: St. John's County Sheriff's Office