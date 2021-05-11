Tory Lanez Accused Of Attacking 'L&HH' Star Prince For A Second Time

Tory Lanez is accused of attacking Love & Hip Hop star Prince Michael Harty at a Miami Nightclub.

According to TMZ, the reality star claims Tory "reignited their longstanding beef" earlier this month at club Vendome on South Beach. Prince reportedly told authorities he was at his table around 4 a.m. last Monday (May 3) when he was approached by Tory and then struck on the left side of his face. He claims that after Tory punched him, the rapper ran out of the club and took off in a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter van.

In the police report, which the outlet obtained, Tory is named as a suspect for an alleged battery. The report also states that Prince sought medical treatment following the incident and the responding officer noticed a visibly swollen area on Prince's left cheek.

Despite Prince's claims, a rep for Tory denied that the incident even happened, telling TMZ, Tory was "nowhere near Prince at the time he alleges." The rep added that no witnesses or footage can back up Prince's claim. They additionally alleged that Prince is "obsessed" with Tory.

As fans know, Prince accused Tory of punching him back in November 2019 at a Miami nightclub. As noted by TMZ, Prince is currently suing Tory over that incident and is now reportedly considering filing a new lawsuit against Tory following his latest alleged attack.