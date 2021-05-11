Uber, Lyft Will Provide Free Rides To And From Coronavirus Vaccine Sites

As part of the effort to get 70% of Americans vaccinated by the Fourth of July, the Biden administration has formed a partnership with Lyft and Uber to provide free rides to and from coronavirus vaccination sites across the country.

The government will provide information on more than 80,000 vaccination sites to the ride-sharing companies, allowing users to find a location close to them within their apps.

The program is expected to launch in the next two weeks and run until July 4. While both ride-sharing companies have been providing free and discounted rides for some customers, the new partnership ensures anybody in the country can get a free ride to and from vaccination sites. The companies said they will not be compensated by the federal government for the free rides they provide.

"People will be able to simply select a vaccination site near them, follow simple directions to redeem their ride, and then get a ride to take them to and from a nearby vaccination site free of charge. The feature will launch in the next two weeks and run until July 4," the White House said in a statement. "By helping Americans get a free ride to a vaccination site, Lyft and Uber are eliminating a potential barrier and driving America closer to the President's goal of getting 70% of the U.S. adult population with at least one shot by July 4."

In addition to the ride-sharing partnership, the Biden administration is also working with vaccine providers and community colleges to create vaccination clinics for staff, students, and members of the local community.

"Not everyone has had the chance to get vaccinated yet. That's why we are using all of the tools at our disposal and enlisting partners across sectors to meet the president's goal of getting 70% of adult Americans with at least one shot by July 4," White House COVID-19 coordinator Jeff Zients said.

Photo: Getty Images