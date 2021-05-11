Unanswered Job Post Causes Michigan Restaurant To Close After 23 Years

After 23 years, Anna’s Porch Café in Jackson, Michigan, will close permanently Sunday (May 15).

Restaurant owner Anna Kusterer spoke to MLive about the closure. She said after 10 years of employment, Chef John Jones is leaving to start a new chapter in his life.

She looked and advertised for a new chef, but that didn't go as planned. "We would have stayed open, but nobody responded," Kusterer said.

With no one reaching out for the chef position, Kusterer decided it was time to say goodbye to the café. “I just figured, well, maybe this is a sign it’s time for me to retire."

Running both the cafe and the store connected to it, Anna’s Gifts and Home Décor, was a family affair. Kusterer had help running the business from her boyfriend, son, Jones, and his wife.

Kusterer opened up the store 36 years ago and decided to open up the restaurant after another breakfast cafe had closed in the area. She told MLive that through the years, her customers have turned to friends and supported her through difficult times. “When my husband passed away three and a half years ago, I probably wouldn’t have made it without my morning crowd,” she said.