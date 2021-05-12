Anthony Hamilton Returns With Heartbreak Anthem 'You Made A Fool Of Me'

Anthony Hamilton has returned with a song that is sure to put your in your feelings with his new heartbreak anthem "You Made A Fool Of Me."

"You Made A Fool Of Me," produced by Jermaine Dupri, tells the story of a woman who is cheating on her man with someone close to their friend group. In the song he sings, "And you know I adored you/ But you chose to break my heart/ You were sleeping with another man/ And you had him all around our friends/ You never said you were sorry for what you did/ And I could never do you like that." Hamilton continues in the chorus, "You made a fool of me/ I gave you all I had/ You made a fool of me/ I'll never take you back."

In a statement, Anthony explained of his new song, "The story is about trust being broken, a heart being deceived, the final straw of being made to feel foolish, and having enough of it."

The new track also comes with a music video, during which fans can see Hamilton and his significant other break up after he finds her in the arms of another man at a bonfire party.