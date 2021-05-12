Anthony Hamilton Returns With Heartbreak Anthem 'You Made A Fool Of Me'
By Taylor Fields
May 12, 2021
Anthony Hamilton has returned with a song that is sure to put your in your feelings with his new heartbreak anthem "You Made A Fool Of Me."
"You Made A Fool Of Me," produced by Jermaine Dupri, tells the story of a woman who is cheating on her man with someone close to their friend group. In the song he sings, "And you know I adored you/ But you chose to break my heart/ You were sleeping with another man/ And you had him all around our friends/ You never said you were sorry for what you did/ And I could never do you like that." Hamilton continues in the chorus, "You made a fool of me/ I gave you all I had/ You made a fool of me/ I'll never take you back."
In a statement, Anthony explained of his new song, "The story is about trust being broken, a heart being deceived, the final straw of being made to feel foolish, and having enough of it."
The new track also comes with a music video, during which fans can see Hamilton and his significant other break up after he finds her in the arms of another man at a bonfire party.
"You Made A Fool Of Me," which became the #1 most-added song at radio, is Hamilton's first single since his 2016 album What I'm Feelin', and the R&B singer has been working with Dupri on a joint album. In an interview at the end of 2020, Dupri told YouKnowIGotSoul.com of the project:
"Me and Anthony Hamilton are making an album. It’s going to be a Jermaine Dupri and Anthony Hamilton record. I’m saying that because basically that’s what I want to make sure people start paying attention to. The difference between people singing and people doing [digitalized vocals]. It’s important that that’s done, and Anthony is a singing singer! The records that we make are going to be great songs but at the same time he will be singing. If you love that type of singing, and you love singers, then you’ll start understanding the difference."